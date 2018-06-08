Queens boy, 13, among advocates, doctors in Albany to champion new sickle cell bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBANY, N.Y. — Parker Todd, 13, of Queens, was joined by 45 other sickle cell advocates, doctors, nurses and pharmaceutical representatives in Albany to champion a new sickle cell bill.

Many patients on a panel were able to share their stories with lawmakers educating them on the impact the disease has on hundreds of thousands of people who suffer from the illness.

The group took a tour of the state capital and was introduced on the Assembly Floor.

The sickle cell treatment bill is currently pending in the NYS Assembly and Senate.

Parker and the other advocates hope the advocacy day has made progress so the bill will be fully funded and approved.