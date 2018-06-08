2 dead in rollover crash on Meadowbrook State Parkway: NY State Police

FREEPORT, N.Y. — Two people are dead after three were ejected during a rollover crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway on Long Island, according to New York State Police.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on the parkway near Merrick Road, bordering Freeport and Merrick, police tweeted around 12:20 p.m.

Nine people were involved, according to state police.

Three people were ejected, and two have died, police said.

The ages of those involved are not yet known.

Southbound lanes south of Merrick are closed. Drivers are told to expect delays.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.