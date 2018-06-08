How Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christine Copeland said that for three years she has been fighting to get repairs inside her mom’s apartment at the Bushwick Houses.

“I have to worry about my ceilings falling. The wall is already caving in. Workers come and look at, then they leave,” Copeland said.

Pearl Reid, 89, had lived in the apartment for 40 years and wants several walls to finally be fixed.

A spokesperson for the New York city Housing Aurhority said:

“Staff started repairs today, and once the leak is resolved, we will complete all remaining fixes. We can and must do better to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve.”

In the Borinquen Houses in Bushwick, 83-year-old Matilda Velazquez saud everyday is a struggle just to get in and out of her apartment.

“I cry everyday,” Velasquez said in Spanish.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Velasquez lost both her legs over a decade ago. Velasquez lives on the first floor but there are half a dozen steps to her apartment, and she now feels stuck.

Neighbors like Sean Pittman step in to help carry her out of her apartment every single day.

“I watch her struggle everyday. Someone is going to get hurt,” he said.

Keith Pittman and John Jairo are also neighbors who also help her.

“She reminds me of my mom,” Keith Pittman said.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said:

“While a ramp is not a feasible option at this site, we are looking into alternative options to better serve this resident."

Sakina Smith said her Bed-Stuy apartment at the Louis Armstrong Houses is filled with problems. Smith is concerned for the health of her 2-year-old Maliah Williams.

“I’m so angry. Not even an animal should live like this,” Smith said.

Smith said she had mold in her bathroom and closets, her floors need to be redone, and her kitchen is blocked off by caution tape.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said:

“We are looking into this and will work to complete any necessary repairs as quickly as possible."

