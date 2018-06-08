Gov. Cuomo offers free legal aid to pizza deliveryman facing deportation

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is offering free legal aid to the deliveryman who was detained while delivering pizza at a Brooklyn army base this week.

Cuomo said he spoke with Pablo Villavicencio’s wife, Sandra Chica and has assured her Villavicencio will have legal counsel.

“I just spoke with Sandra Chica & expressed my deep frustration with the federal government’s assault on NY’s immigrant families. Sandra spoke to me as a mother—worried for her husband and her children. As a father of three, I can’t imagine the fear she and Pablo are feeling now,” he tweeted.

“I had one message for her: Anything we can do to help, we will do. I confirmed with her that New York State, working with our partners, has secured pro-bono legal counsel to represent Mr. Villavicencio.”

Villavicencio was detained by ICE officials on June 1 when he tried delivering pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army Base, an area he has delivered pizza to multiple times.

He said he showed his New York State identification card at the security gate and was allowed inside.

But when he reached the delivery address, he said, he was confronted by another officer and asked to show another form of identification, which he did not have.

His family says he could be deported as early as next week.

“They treated me like a criminal. I did not commit a crime,” Pablo Villavicencio said in Spanish.

The couple married five years ago and this year Villavicencio applied for his green card.

Local leaders have expressed their confusion and anger over Villavicencio’s detainment, calling it “disgusting.”

“Tell me how this is American. Tell me how taking Pablo off the street makes our nation safer. I’m listening,” Councilman Justin Brannan said.