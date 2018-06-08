At least 9 injured after gas explosion causes fire in upstate NY bungalow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE, N.Y. — At least nine people were injured after a bungalow exploded and caught fire in upstate New York Friday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at the Quaker Hill Bungalow Colony at 60 Cromwell Rd. in Monroe.

The boys smelled gas as they entered their home and opened a window, neighbors said.

A fire and explosion immediately broke out.

“I was in the bungalow right near here, and someone started yelling ‘fire,’” said one witness.

At least nine people were injured, three with serious injuries, fire officials said.

Several injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Neighbors said the bungalows are used by the Jewish community, especially during the summer.

Yeshiva Novominsk, a school in Boro Park, Brooklyn, had rented out the facility The Yeshiva World confirmed.

Video from the scene shows the bungalow engulfed in flames as dozens of firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.