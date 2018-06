Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The clean-up is underway in the Gowanus Canal.

Some of the items retrieved from the bottom of the polluted waterway are being displayed by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

A neighborhood group called "F.R.O.G.G." (Friends and Residents of Greater Gowanus) hopes the items will end up in a museum.

The $506 million dollar project has been in the works for years. The clean up is set to continue through 2022.