NEW JERSEY — Several people suffered minor injuries after a school bus overturned on the ramp of the New Jersey Turnpike near the Goethals Bridge in Elizabeth.

It happened just after 4 p.m.

At least 60 people are on board the bus. It is not yet known what school the bus is from.

The Northbound New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp from the outer roadway to the Goethals Bridge is closed.

