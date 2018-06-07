Sure, the guys did it first, but the all-female cast of the upcoming “Ocean’s 8” did it in heels. The ladies chat with Oji about taking on the classic film, in theaters Friday.
‘Ocean’s 8’ brings heists to new heights
-
Whale dies after eating more than 17 pounds of plastic
-
Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala
-
Woman found dead on train tracks in the Bronx
-
First female firefighter in city’s 163-year history joins Elizabeth fire department
-
Man, 42, fatally stabbed inside Staten Island apartment
-
-
8 cases of E. coli in NJ may be associated with restaurant chain: health officials
-
Father allegedly abandons baby at Toys R Us
-
Summer means more Amtrak repairs — and months of disruptions at Penn Station
-
Howard sides with army vet in battle with NYC
-
Hear the word? ‘Grease’ returns to theaters to mark 40th anniversary of release
-
-
10 dead, 10 hurt in Texas high school shooting: governor
-
Person arrested after shots fired at Trump golf club, police say
-
No tornado confirmed in upstate NY, weather service now reports