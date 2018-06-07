NYC doctor charged in 3 overdose deaths

NEW YORK — A doctor has been charged in the prescription drug overdose deaths of three patients.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and New York City’s special narcotics prosecutor announced manslaughter and other charges against Lawrence Choy on Thursday.

Court papers accuse Choy of illegally prescribing oxycodone and Xanax out of his Queens office. Authorities say they became suspicious when they spotted a high volume of prescriptions for patients from as far away as Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The three patients died between 2013 and 2016.

The DEA says that while Choy was under investigation, he abandoned his practice and moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He was arrested there last month.

Choy was awaiting a court appearance on Thursday. There was no information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.