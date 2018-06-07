Kate Spade’s death ruled a suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The death of fashion designer Kate Spade has been ruled a suicide, the city’s medical examiner said Thursday.

Spade was found dead in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday. She was 55 years old and had a 13-year-old daughter.

Her husband and business partner Andy Spade said she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

She was seeking help during the last five years, "seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety," Andy Spade said in a statement released on Wednesday.

He said there were "personal demons she was battling.”

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with her husband in their apartment in 1993.

Andy Spade, the brother of comedian David Spade, said she "sounded happy" the night before her suicide.

"There was no indication and no warning that she would do this," he said. "It was a complete shock."

He said he and his wife had been living separately for the past 10 months but saw each other or spoke every day. He said they were not legally separated and never discussed divorce.

Coach, now known as Tapestry, bought the Kate Spade brand last year for $2.4 billion. The couple recently had started a new handbag company, Frances Valentine.

Resources: Getting help

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.