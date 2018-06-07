Howard’s story brings some clues for Westchester couple

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — There’s new hope for Dr.Jillian Elliott-Broutman.

We told you a few days ago how she’s been frustrated trying to find out who owns a rundown historic mansion in New Rochelle. She’d like to renovate it and make it home for herself, her attorney husband Eric and their three kids.

“The home is part of New Rochelle history,” she told me.

But now it’s an eyesore in an otherwise beautiful neighborhood and she’s gotten quite a run around, spending more than a year trying to find out who owns it. That’s why she contacted me.

We found out that the companies involved do not make it easy for people to get in touch with anyone beyond the customer service level.

A local realtor, Sharon Cantatore, saw our story and did some research of her own. She got in touch with people in the real estate ownership branch of Reverse Mortgage Solutions, a subsidiary of Ditech Holdings Corp.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions is the company that apparently services the financial account for the home. One of the emails says that Fannie Mae owns the property. But there’s still confusion.

The city of New Rochelle says the property was foreclosed on last year. But no new deed has been filed.

So, it’s a start for the doctor and her husband.

“I feel like we’re getting closer,” Jillian told me.

There’s quite a way to go. But she’s determined to save this old house and make it her family’s home.