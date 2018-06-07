× 45 arrests made in three major drug, firearm takedowns in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Authorities announced Thursday that the NYPD and law enforcements have made 45 arrests in three separate takedowns in Brooklyn, including various weapons and narcotics crimes.

About 17 guns and over five kilograms of cocaine were recovered during the busts.

Gun Trafficking case

Three people were arrested for trafficking firearms from Virginia to New York between April 2017 and May 2018, police said.

Joseph Johnson, 34, Brianna Glee, 25, and Tyshon Stevens, 34, were allegedly used straw gun buyers to purchase more than 40 firearms were acquired illegally, which were recovered by law enforcement in the New York area.

Authorities say Johnson, Glee and Stevens lied on ATF forms by falsely certifying they were not purchasing the firearms on behalf of others.

Johnson also used Facebook to sell the purchased firearms to multiple people with gang ties in Brooklyn, police said.

“The defendants allegedly took part in a scheme to traffic illegal firearms thus endangering the lives of each and every citizen on the street,” stated ATF Special Agent-in-Charge Benedict.

First drug trafficking case

Twenty-seven people were arrested and charged with selling powdered and crack cocaine, heroine and oxycodone pills at housing developments in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

“This narcotics takedown underscores the commitment of the NYPD and my office to improving the quality of life and the safety of the hardworking residents of public housing. We are determined to keep the scourge of drug dealing, and the violence that often accompanies it, out of our communities,” said District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Twenty-one individuals were named in a 504-count indictment where they are charged with first, second and third degree criminal sales of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Six others were charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and related charges in additional indictments.

Authorities say Hassan Nixon, 39, was a major supplier of cocaine to mid-level dealers operating in the Brownsville housing developments, including the Seth Low Houses, Glenmore Plaza and the Van Dyke Houses.

Nixon is also accused of supplying his cocaine network with narcotics purchased from multiple sources, including Ronald Langhorne, 43, and Louis Peebles, 35.

Both purchased cocaine by the kilogram, which they broke down and resold in both 50 and 100 gram increments, police said.

The following were arrested in the drug bust:

1. Hassan Nixon, aka Ha, 39, Brooklyn, NY.

2. Jalil Nixon, aka Hood, 28, Brooklyn, NY.

3. Karon Farrell, aka KK, 27, Brooklyn, NY.

4. Benjamin Clark, aka KB, 47, Brooklyn, NY.

5. Ronald Langhorne, aka Riz, 43, Brooklyn, NY.

6. Louis Peebles, aka Fresh, 35, Brooklyn, NY.

7. Samuel Hayslett, 40, Brooklyn, NY.

8. Hasson Davis, 39, Queens, NY.

9. Massiah House, 37, Brooklyn, NY.

10. Rashawn Bethelmie aka Slump, 30, Brooklyn, NY.

11. Brian Hightower, aka Freaky, 59, Brooklyn, NY.

12. Antoine Nurse, aka Tootie, 49, Brooklyn, NY.

13. Kimani Everett, 27, Staten Island, NY.

14. Norbert Layne, aka Nunu, 47, Brooklyn, NY.

15. Divante New, 25, Brooklyn, NY.

16. Tyrique Kelly, 31, Brooklyn, NY.

17. Jamel Lillard, aka, Bam, 25, Brooklyn, NY.

18. Rayshon Davis, 31, Queens, NY.

19. Luis Ortiz, 39, Brooklyn, NY.

20. Ony Diaz, 26, Brooklyn, NY.

21. Christopher Lowrie, 25, Brooklyn, NY.

22. Emmanuel Sastre, 44, Brooklyn, NY.

23. Rosa Ramos, 28, Brooklyn, NY.

24. David Gonzalez, 28, Brooklyn, NY.

25. Rishon Bliss, 38, Brooklyn, NY.

26. Kristopher Harris, 30, Brooklyn, NY.

27. Brandon Thomas, 28, Brooklyn, NY.

Second drug trafficking case

Fifteen members of a drug trafficking organization called the “Boss Crew” were arrested and charged for distributing crack cocaine and heroin between 2015 and 2018.

Police say the members distributed significant quantities of narcotics on a daily basis in and around the Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn.

Tyshawn Burgess, the leader of the Boss Crew, coordinated with the supply of narcotics to other drug dealers and referred their customers to fellow members for sales.

Several of the arrested were also charged with firearms-related offenses used in protection their organization.

The following were arrested:

1. Tyshawn Burgess

2. Lloyd Gordon

3. Larry Bayer

4. Kerry Felix

5. Devantae Newton

6. Tyrell Sumpter

7. Maurice Curtis

8. Tyquan Robinson

9. Tyreek Ogarr

10. Darren Miller

11. Ernest Murphy

12. Ramal Curtis

13. Kelly Royster

14. Robert Rhodes

15. Kaemar Wilson