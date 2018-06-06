Wizard of Oz’s last living munchkin dead at 98

The last surviving munchkin from “Wizard of Oz” has died at age 98, according to reports.

TMZ reports that Jerry Maren died more than a week ago at a San Diego nursing care facility. His funeral was held over the weekend in Hollywood.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Maren is best known for his role alongside Judy Garland in the 1939 classic, as one of the members of “The Lollipop Guild” trio.

According to TMZ, there were multiple reports that Maren died in March 2016, but a friend of Maren’s confirmed those reports were false.