Volunteers hammer away to build 3 houses in 10 days for NJ families

MINE HILL, NJ — Dozens of volunteers are hammering away to make the impossible possible — finish three new construction homes in less than 10 days. They’ll also be renovating a fourth house in that time, all for the benefit of four young families.

Habitat for Humanity and numerous other donors are making the dream of home ownership possible. Dave and Sherry Lenox of Mine Hill donated the land, which used to be a family farm, on Randall Avenue in Mine Hill. Habitat for Humanity, working with Valley National Bank and other sponsors, subdivided the land to create three new plots.

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Alba Yaneth Munoz, a single mom of two kids. “It’s very affordable for me and my kids. I’m so happy. So blessed.”

Munoz will move out of an affordable housing unit in Dover and into her very own home.

“There is a real need for affordable housing here,” said Morris County Habitat for Humanity CEO Blair Schleicher Bravo. “Households that make under $80,000 a year cannot live here. They cannot find a place to live.”

According to Habitat for Humanity, 1 in 3 Morris County households are struggling to make ends meet.

When these houses are complete, they’ll be sold to the selected families at a very low cost. Their monthly payments will match one-third of their monthly income.

“It’s affordable. We can maintain this cost for years to come. So, it’s awesome to know that,” said one of the new homeowners and a new mom, Tiffany Giacchano.

The families hope to be able to move in by the end of this summer, after the town puts a new sewer line to the neighborhood.