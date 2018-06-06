Teen stabbed in the stomach at bus stop in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was stabbed in the stomach at his local bus stop in the Bronx, Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was waiting at the bus stop located on the corner of West Fordham Road and University Avenue. At 2:22 p.m. a man approached him with a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, said an NYPD official. The EMS transferred the victim to a nearby hospital.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify the individual. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, jeans and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)