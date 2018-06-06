Queens community rallies around teacher beaten, called f—-t after Pride Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens —Community members rallied Wednesday night in support of a 25-year-old teacher who was beaten and called a derogatory word for gay men just hours after celebrating at the Queens Pride Parade this weekend.

Brandon, who does not want his last name released, suffered a busted lip and other bumps and bruises. He was also called a "f-----g f----t" by the two men who attacked him.

The attack came as New Yorkers celebrate Pride Month.

Police are investigating the attack as a hate crime. No arrests have been made and, as of Wednesday night, investigators do not have any suspects. They're looking for surveillance video and asking for the public's help.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).