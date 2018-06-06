Police impersonators zip-tie man, pistol whip another while robbing Brooklyn home

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A pair of police impersonators forced a man into the back of a van and then robbed his Brooklyn home, pistol whipping someone inside, police said Wednesday.

The attackers zip-tied the 58-year-old victim in the back of a a gray van near Amboy Street and Newport Street around 7:30 a.m. on May 25, officials said. They went into his home and told the two people inside — relatives of the man shoved into the van — that they were police officers.

While inside the home, the robbers took $7,000, several pairs of sneakers and two cell phones, an NYPD spokesman said. They pistol whipped a 20-year-old man in the house in the back of his head. A 14-year-old relative in the house was not injured.

One of the robbers fled on foot toward a white SUV and the other fled un an unknown direction, police said. No arrests have been made. Officials released a description for one of the attackers. He has black hair in dreadlocks and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police have asked for help identifying him.

