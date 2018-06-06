Man, toddler found dead in Virginia during search for abducted NYC child: Suffolk Police

NEW YORK — The bodies of a man and child have been found in Virginia during the search for a father and his 2-year-old son, who was abducted in NYC, Suffolk police said Wednesday.

Jovani Ligurgo, 2, was dropped off at John Ligurgo III’s home in Coram Tuesday morning. That afternoon, firefighters responded to a fire at the location. Once the fire was put out, officials realized the home was empty and the father and son were missing.

The father was suspected of taking off with his son, and was possibly in possession of a hunting rifle, officials said.

During a multistate search, the bodies of two people believed to be the missing boy and father were found, Suffolk police said.

The bodies of a man and child were found in a vehicle similar to Ligurgo’s. The vehicle also had his plates, police said.

Officials are waiting for positive identification of the bodies.