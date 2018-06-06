Man killed in police-involved shooting at Long Island home: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRICK, N.Y. — A man is dead following a police-involved shooting at a Merrick home early Wednesday, law enforcement sources tell PIX11.

Police were called to the Long Island home on Murray Place around 1:30 a.m. for a reported domestic incident.

When police arrived, they encountered a man with a gun and a confrontation broke out between the man and police. The man was shot during the scuffle, sources said.

The man, who died from his injuries, has not been identified.

Neighbors say they were shocked to hear gunshots in the area.

"It's really a quiet area," the neighbor said.