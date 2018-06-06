Brooklyn teacher arrested after play fight turns into real fight with students: police

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn teacher was arrested Tuesday after “horse play” turned into a real fight with two of his students, police said.

Xavier Guerrero, 32, was taken into custody after he allegedly choked two students at Khalil Gibran International Academy in Boerum Hill.

Rough housing occurred between Guerrero and a student, 16, when it developed into an actual fight, police confirmed to PIX11.

Another student, 14, joined the fight, police said.

Guerrero was charged with two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing and assault.

The 16-year-old was charged with assault as an adult, and the younger student was charged with assault as a juvenile, said police.