At least 2 dead in Brooklyn apartment fire: FDNY

FLATBUSH-DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn — At least two people are dead after flames erupted at an apartment in Brooklyn early Wednesday, FDNY said.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on the sixth floor of a six-story apartment along Ditmas Avenue and E. 22nd Street in Flatbush-Ditmas Park

At least two people were pronounced dead, officials on scene confirmed to PIX11.

One of them was taken to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest and later died from their injuries, said fire officials.

This is a developing story; check back for updates