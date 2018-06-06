Arrest made in Bronx double stabbing that killed 1

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Authorities have made an arrest in the Bronx double stabbing that killed one man and injured another.

Ivan Rodriguez, 24, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery at a Bronx apartment last week.

Police said as many as three people entered a first floor apartment near Intervale Avenue and Beck Street in Woodstock.

Police said the killers and the victims did not know one another, but the attackers somehow gained access to the building at about 4 a.m. last Wednesday and pushed their way into the victims’ apartment looking for cash or anything of value.

The attackers took off with $70, police said.

During the robbery, the thieves stabbed both 59-year-old Ira Faulkner and his 54-year-old roommate.

Faulkner died from his injuries.

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and two counts of robbery.