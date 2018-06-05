Thieves steal safe containing $60K from Queens home: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Authorities are searching for two men wanted for stealing a safe loaded with thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry from a Queens home, police said Tuesday.

The burglary happened on May 25, just after 9 p.m., at a home located on 52 Avenue in Elmhurst.

Police said a man broke into the home through the front door and removed a safe containing about $40,000 in jewelry and $20,000 in cash.

In a second incident, police said on May 31, around 10:45 p.m., two men broke into a Maspeth home located on 69 street through the back door.

The thieves ransacked the second floor of the home but were interrupted by a female resident. No property was stolen.

Authorities released surveillance video of the first incident which shows a man being described as having a medium complexion, then entering a dark-colored sedan and fleeing the Elmhurst location.

In the second incident, two men are being described as having medium complexions, and they fled the Maspeth location on foot traveling northbound on 69 street.

