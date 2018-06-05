Teen sought in shooting death of 17-year-old girl in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FARMS, Bronx- Authorities are searching for a teenager wanted in connection with with the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

On Saturday, around 8:15 p.m., near the corner of East 181 Street and Vyse Avenue, police said the teen fired numerous gunshots into a group of people, striking 17-year-old Vlana Roberts.

Roberts sustained a gunshot wound to her torso and was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

He is described as being between 15 to 18-years-old, with long hair worn in a ponytail, and having a light complexion.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

