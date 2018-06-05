Student brings gun to elementary school in NJ: Campus officials

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A student has been apprehended after allegedly bringing a gun to an elementary school in Lakewood, prompting a campus lockdown and police response.

The student brought a gun to Oak Street School in Lakewood Tuesday, according to a campus website.

Campus security and local police responded, and apprehended the student, according to school officials.

The school was put on lockdown during that time.

“All students and staff are safe and the school is operating on a normal schedule,” school officials said.

Additional information, such as the child’s age and if the gun was loaded, were not immediately available.