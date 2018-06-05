Police searching for 2 men after violent robbery in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx — The NYPD is searching for two men after an employee at 224 Grocery in the Bronx was struck in the face with a handgun and robbed.

On May 23 at approximately 11:10 p.m. two men walked into 224 Grocery located at 3959 Bronxwood Avenue. The gunman approached the employee and struck him in the face with a handgun, a NYPD official said. The other individual stood at the front of the store to act as a lookout.

Police said that the men removed $450 from the register and fled westbound on East 224 Street.

Both men were last seen wearing black masks over their faces. The gunman was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and pink or red shoes. The other individual was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

The NYPD is asking for help from the public to identify the two individuals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).