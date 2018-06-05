NJ state Sen. Van Drew beats 3 opponents in 2nd House District

Democratic New Jersey state Sen. Jeff Van Drew has won his party’s primary in the 2nd House District.

He defeated three opponents in the district on Tuesday.

Van Drew is a longtime state lawmaker from the area who has Democrats hopeful they can capture the seat now held by retiring Republican Frank LoBiondo.

Van Drew also is a dentist and a volunteer firefighter. He has represented the 1st Legislative District in the Senate for a decade and before that in the Assembly for six years.

LoBiondo has represented the district since winning election in 1994. He announced his plans to retire last year.

The district includes all or part of eight southern New Jersey counties and includes Atlantic City.