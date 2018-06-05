Man with walker dies after being struck by E train in Queens

QUEENS — A man with a walker died after being struck by a train Tuesday night, officials said.
The 58-year-old man slipped and fell at the Roosevelt Avenue stop around 6:30 p.m., an MTA spokesperson said. He was hit by a Manhattan-bound E train and rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Video from the scene shows firefighters remove a walker from the tracks.
The victim’s name has not been released. Police do not suspect any criminality.
Service was briefly disrupted but resumed around 7:20 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
