Man shoves 73-year-old woman to the ground, sexually assaults her: NYPD

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A 73-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, police said.

She was walking along Reservoir Avenue toward West 195th Street collecting cans and bottles from the garbage when a man approached her from behind around 4 a.m., officials said. He pushed her to the ground, covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her.

The victim screamed for help and her attacker ran away. Emergency medical services took the woman to an area hospital.

Community members were horrified when they woke up several hours later and saw officers canvassing the street.

Police have not yet released any identifying information for the attacker. No arrests have made made.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).