LIRR to provide additional trains for Belmont Stakes, U.S. Open this weekend

NEW YORK — The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) will provide extra service this weekend as tens of thousands of people are expected to attend four major events taking place in New York.

The added service will provide transportation to those traveling to the Belmont Stakes, Long Island Pride, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade and U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills.

LIRR has added extra service to several branches and encourages customers to leave their cars and worries about traffic and parking at home, and get to and from these events via the railroad.

“We want the entire region to know that if they want to come to Long Island, to visit family, head to the beaches, or go to one of the many fine events hosted here, the railroad is absolutely the best way to go,” LIRR President Phil Eng said. “Our staff is prepared to get our passengers where they need to go and ensure they have a safe and fun experience.”

With these events expected to draw large crowds, MTA Police will enforce a system wide alcohol ban for the duration of the weekend, as has been done in past years.

To avoid higher on-board fares and save time, customers are encouraged to purchase round-trip tickets in advance. Customers can purchase tickets anytime, anywhere via the MTA eTix app for iPhone or Android.

Belmont Stakes — Saturday, June 9

Eastbound: The LIRR will operate 21 eastbound trains to Belmont Park between 9:39 a.m. and 4:21 p.m., most of them direct from Penn Station. Customers traveling from Brooklyn, Woodside and stations on Long Island can connect with Belmont trains at Jamaica.

Return trains depart at 4:20 p.m., 4:51 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:51 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Then, immediately following the Belmont Stakes and continuing until Belmont Park closes, trains will depart approximately every 15 minutes to Jamaica and Penn Station, with connections at Jamaica available to Atlantic Terminal and points east. LIRR personnel will be assigned at key locations to assist customers.

Belmont Package tickets are available on our mobile eTix app, at LIRR ticket offices as well as from gray, blue and green ticket machines at stations. When buying Belmont tickets at a Ticket Machine, customers should select the Deals & Getaways button. Belmont Park tickets are not sold via the usual alphabetical listing of stations for regular one-ways or round-trips. Tickets are NOT sold at Belmont Station.

Weekly and monthly ticket holders can use their tickets for travel to Jamaica and need only purchase a $12 round-trip package ticket at an LIRR station prior to boarding the Belmont Special to cover the fare between Belmont Park and Jamaica.

Note: Because of the extra trains, Hempstead Branch trains will operate every two hours, instead of hourly, in both directions between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. The four westbound trains usually departing from Hempstead at 4:20 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 8:20 p.m. and 10:20 p.m., will not operate between Hempstead and Jamaica, as will the four eastbound trains that normally depart Jamaica at 3:05 p.m., 5:05 p.m., 7:05 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. (To enable normal connections at Jamaica, all eight of these trains will operate on their normal schedules between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn.)

Long Island Pride Weekend in Long Beach — June 8-10

The Pride on the Beach events, including the 28th annual Long Island Pride Parade, are taking place within walking distance of the LIRR’s Long Beach station. Train service operates hourly regular service throughout the course of the weekend, and to help customers get to the event, the LIRR is operating six extra express trains over the course of the weekend, offering more frequent service (less than half-hourly).

Eastbound: Four added eastbound trains: 9:15 a.m., 10:04 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 4:59 p.m. from Penn Station to Long Beach, some with local stops.

Westbound: 11:08 a.m., 3:51 p.m., 4:42 p.m., 6:03 p.m., and, on Sunday only, a 6:57 p.m. train from Long Beach to Penn Station.

The extra trains supplement existing extra weekend trains for beach-goers. Those trains which depart Penn Station every summer Saturday and Sunday at 10:04 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., make a super-express eastbound run. They run direct to Long Beach with no intermediate stops, not even Jamaica. The returning beach extra trains depart Long Beach at 3:50 p.m. and 6:01 p.m. and run express to Jamaica and Penn Station.

For more information about the extra weekend getaway discounts with the LIRR, please check here.

National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NYC) — Sunday, June 10

Westbound: Three added trains on the Ronkonkoma Branch:

o 10:07 a.m., 11:07 a.m., and 12:07 p.m. departures from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station. Connections available at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal.

o 10:07 a.m., 11:07 a.m., and 12:07 p.m. departures from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station. Connections available at Jamaica for service to Atlantic Terminal. Eastbound: Three extra afternoon eastbound trains on the Ronkonkoma Branch:

o 4:39 p.m., 5:39 p.m., and 6:39 p.m. departures from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma.

U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills — Service Runs June 7-17

The USGA built a temporary platform and pedestrian walkway at Shinnecock, getting fans directly south of the championship grounds.

Pre-Championship Merchandise Opening to run Thursday, June 7-Sunday, June 10. Train service will run to Shinnecock on these days.

Refer to the special timetable link for fare information and other guidelines, as well as full schedule information through June 17.

Information about the additional service noted in this press release and all planned service changes is available through the LIRR’s real-time service information sources:

Email and text message service updates – Customers are urged to sign up to receive the alerts by visiting MyMTAAlerts.com. To avoid unwanted messages, a user can tailor the messages to the specific branch, and the specific times of day.

LIRR Train Time app – Customers who use the LIRR Train Time app will see up-to-the-minute status for each upcoming train at each station. As a caution, trains that start out their trips on time may experience delays en route.

MTA.info – The rail tab of the “Service Status” box at the left side of www.MTA.info is always the definitive source for the latest status for each branch, updated every minute. In addition, customers can visit http://www.mta.info/lirr to see special service notices in the upper center of the page.

@LIRR on Twitter – Twitter users can follow @LIRR to receive updates of a similar nature to the email and text alerts, shortened to fit Twitter’s format.

The above communications channels can be accessed while at home or on the go. For customers who are located at stations, the LIRR will post the latest service updates on digital signs at station platforms and will make audio announcements over public address systems, and on-board announcements made by train crews.

For those who prefer the telephone, information is available from the LIRR’s Customer Service Center by calling 511, the New York State Travel Information Line, and saying: “Long Island Rail Road” Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can use their preferred service provider for the free 711 relay to reach the LIRR at 511.