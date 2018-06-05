Double amputee Brooklyn grandmother needs easy access home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Matilda Velazquez, 83, lives in the Borinquen Houses in Bushwick and says every day is a struggle just to get in and out of her apartment.

“I cry everyday,” Velasquez told PIX11 in Spanish.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Velasquez is a double amputee and lost both legs over a decade ago. Velasquez lives on the first floor but there are half a dozen steps to her apartment, and she now feels stuck.

Neighbors like Sean Pittman step in to help carry her out of her apartment every single day.

“I watch her struggle everyday," Pittman said. "Someone is going to get hurt."

Keith Pittman and John Jairo are also neighbors who also help her. “She reminds me of my mom,” says Keith Pittman.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “While a ramp is not a feasible option at this site, we are looking into alternative options to better serve this resident."

If you have a story send us your story and upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook.