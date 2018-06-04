NJ military veteran with ‘severe’ PTSD found after 3 days missing

WALDWICK, NJ – A New Jersey military veteran suffering from post traumatic stress disorder was found several days after he went missing, his daughter said Monday.

Thomas Podschelne went missing around 8 a.m. on June 1, Chelsea Podschelne said. He was found Monday afternoon.

“He could anywhere from Hackensack to Mahwah,” his daughter had said on Facebook. “Military is all he knows so he would be in wooded areas or walking parks.”

Podschelne has wandered off in the past, but never for more than 10 hours, NorthJersey.com reported. Stress is a trigger. The family was in the middle of a move and his daughter believes that could have caused him to wander off.

“He was excited, he was just trying to pack and consolidate every last thing. It seemed like he was really anticipating June 1,” their moving day,” his daughter told Northjersey.com. “And then he just never came home.”