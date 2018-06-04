× Four Newark police officers suspended, one of them arrested after violent brawl at New Jersey bar

NEWARK, New Jersey — Four Newark police officers have been suspended, including one officer who was arrested, after they were allegedly involved in a violent brawl at a private party, Newark police said Monday.

The incident happened Friday, around 9:30 p.m., inside of a New Jersey bar, when a Newark police detective got into an altercation with the owner of the bar, police said.

The bar owner was allegedly pistol-whipped by the arrested police officer, who also fired a weapon, police sources said.

An apparent shoot-out ensued, then three other off-duty officers were said to have picked up bullet shell casings before fleeing the bar, according to police sources.

The cause of the altercation was not immediately available.

All four officers were suspended indefinitely, effective Saturday, without pay.

They were identified by Director of Public Safety, Anthony F. Ambrose as the following:

Officer Czezre Adams of the 5th precinct

Detective Dwayne Mays, Jr. of the Major Crimes and Narcotics Unit

Officer Maurice McKelvin of the Specials operations Division

Detective Zaynah Pickett of the Special Enforcement Division an Guns, Drugs and Gangs Unit

The identification of the arrested officer was not immediately known.

The Department of Public Safety released a statement admonishing the officer’s actions, saying that the Newark Police Department will not tolerate officer misconduct.

“This incident is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Division’s Office of Professional Standards,” said Director Ambrose.

“The officers involved have three years on the job and will be dealt with accordingly. I will not tolerate officers grossly neglecting or violating the law or behaving in a disorderly manner whether on or off duty. Although these officers conducted themselves in a manner contrary to the standard, the majority of Newark police officers work hard and strive for excellence,” Ambrose continued.

A civilian was also arrested for possession of a loaded handgun.

