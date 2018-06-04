Alternatives to your usual red-meat hamburger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever wanted to reduce the amount of red meat you consume, but not wanted to give up having a tasty burger? We take a look at some restaurants that offer alternatives, as well as give a recipe for a shrimp burger.

Restaurants:

Catch: Burger alternative: The Impossible Burger (made with their proprietary vegan, plant based patty that looks, tastes and feels just like real meat)

Bareburger: Burger alternative: The Beyond Burger

Legal Seafood: Burger: Fresh ground tuna burger (high quality tuna ground and seasoned with Asian spices)

Recipe: Shrimp burger with baconless bacon and guacamole

Ingredients:

For the burger:

2 lbs peeled and deveined shirmp

1 tsp gluten free all purpose flour

1.5 tsps olive oil

For marinade

2 tbsps San-J Organic Shoyu

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1/2 tsp Chinese five spice

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp nori flakes

Prepared tofu bacon:

1 block HouseFoods extra firm organic tofu (drained, patted dry and sliced into thin strips)

1 cup San-J gluten free Tamari

1 tbsp organic honey

2 tbsps worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp liquid smoke

2 cups water

2 tbsps cracked black pepper

Instructions:

Step 1: Whisk Shoyu, Sesame Oil, Vinegar, 5 spice, black pepper and nori flake in bowl and set aside.

Step 2: Hand chop or lightly pulse shrimp in food processor. Combine chopped shrimp, flour and marinade in a bowl and mix til marinade is evenly distributed. Form into burger sized patties and place them into the freezer to set while you build the tofu bacon (10-15 minutes).

Step 3: Blend honey, gluten free Tamari, organic honey, Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke and water in a large bowl.

Add tofu slices, cover and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes.

Step 4: Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add shrimp patties and cook 5-7 minutes on each side til cooked through and slightly browned on the edges.

Remove from heat and plate on lettuce wraps or toasted bun.

Step 5: Strain tofu from marinade, sprinkle with black pepper and cook strips in a skillet or griddle over medium heat until crispy.

Step 6: Top burgers with Tofu strips, add a dollop of avocado mash (I use Wholly Guacamole as my avocado mash "hack" as it saves time and does double duty as a healthy, easy snack for the kids) and shredded cabbage,