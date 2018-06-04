Alternatives to your usual red-meat hamburger

Have you ever wanted to reduce the amount of red meat you consume, but not wanted to give up having a tasty burger? We take a look at some restaurants that offer alternatives, as well as give a recipe for a shrimp burger.
Restaurants:
- Catch: Burger alternative: The Impossible Burger (made with their proprietary vegan, plant based patty that looks, tastes and feels just like real meat)
- Bareburger: Burger alternative: The Beyond Burger
- Legal Seafood: Burger: Fresh ground tuna burger (high quality tuna ground and seasoned with Asian spices)
Recipe: Shrimp burger with baconless bacon and guacamole
Ingredients:
For the burger:
2 lbs peeled and deveined shirmp
1 tsp gluten free all purpose flour
1.5 tsps olive oil
For marinade
2 tbsps San-J Organic Shoyu
2 tsp toasted sesame oil
1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
1/2 tsp Chinese five spice
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/4 tsp nori flakes
Prepared tofu bacon:
1 block HouseFoods extra firm organic tofu (drained, patted dry and sliced into thin strips)
1 cup San-J gluten free Tamari
1 tbsp organic honey
2 tbsps worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp liquid smoke
2 cups water
2 tbsps cracked black pepper
Instructions:
Step 1: Whisk Shoyu, Sesame Oil, Vinegar, 5 spice, black pepper and nori flake in bowl and set aside.
Step 2: Hand chop or lightly pulse shrimp in food processor. Combine chopped shrimp, flour and marinade in a bowl and mix til marinade is evenly distributed. Form into burger sized patties and place them into the freezer to set while you build the tofu bacon (10-15 minutes).
Step 3: Blend honey, gluten free Tamari, organic honey, Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke and water in a large bowl.
Add tofu slices, cover and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes.
Step 4: Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add shrimp patties and cook 5-7 minutes on each side til cooked through and slightly browned on the edges.
Remove from heat and plate on lettuce wraps or toasted bun.
Step 5: Strain tofu from marinade, sprinkle with black pepper and cook strips in a skillet or griddle over medium heat until crispy.
Step 6: Top burgers with Tofu strips, add a dollop of avocado mash (I use Wholly Guacamole as my avocado mash "hack" as it saves time and does double duty as a healthy, easy snack for the kids) and shredded cabbage,