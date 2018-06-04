Advisory issued against swimming at 14 Long Island beaches

MINEOLA, N.Y. – Due to heavy rainfall, the Nassau County Department of Health has issued an advisory against swimming at 14 beaches on Long Island starting Monday, officials said.
The advisory was issued as a precaution for beaches previously impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall, the department said.
Officials warn that stormwater runoff can affect the quality of water and elevate bacteria levels.
The advisory has been issued for the following beaches in Nassau County:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
Health officials said this advisory is expected to be lifted at 8 a.m. Tuesday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacteria levels.
