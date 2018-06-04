10 firefighters, 2 civilians injured in Queens fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens— A fast-moving fire in a Queens home injured ten firefighters and two civilians overnight, FDNY said Monday.

More than 100 firefighters and 20 units responded to a fire that broke out inside a Flushing home located at 147-09 41st Ave. just before 2 a.m..

Fire officials say two people escaped the blaze before firefighters arrived to the scene. They are being treated at a hospital and are in unknown condition.

Ten firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Further investigation determined the building was thought to be vacant, but squatters were inside of the residence at the time of the fire, FDNY said.

Fire officials are cleaning heavy debris left from the flames inside of the building and conducting an extensive search to ensure the home is completely evacuated at this time.

The fire is believed to be suspicious. The investigation into the incident continues.