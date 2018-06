Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 100 people turned out for a night of yoga on the Intrepid Sunday.

The Veterans Yoga Project aims to give vets access to a full range of mind and body practices that can help with post traumatic stress disorder.

The non-profit organization partnered with Northwell Health and Lululemon for the classes on the deck of the Intrepid.

