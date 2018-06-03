NJ Transit schedule changes as rail service installs positive train control

NEW JERSEY — Service will be changed on several NJ Transit lines from Monday through the end of the year as the rail service installs technology to make commuting safer for riders.

Customers on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex Lines and Pascack Valley Line will be impacted. Some weekday trains will be discontinued or have changes to their origin/destination. Others will have schedule changes.

The planned changes come after the Federal Railroad Administration expressed concern that NJ Transit would miss the deadline to install positive train control – an emergency braking system. NJ Transit had only installed it in 35 of 440 locomotives by the end of 2017.

Four morning trains to New York will be temporarily canceled while the work is being done. Five trains to New Jersey will be temporarily canceled dyring the evening rush.

NJ Transit employees will be available at major terminals to help people understand the changes.

Weekend service will continue as usual on the impacted lines.

Service change information by line is available here.