Military veteran with ‘severe’ PTSD missing in NJ

WALDWICK, NJ – A New Jersey military veteran suffering from post traumatic stress disorder has been missing since Friday morning, his daughter said.

Thomas Podschelne was last seen around 8 a.m. on June 1, Chelsea Podschelne said. He was on foot wearing all black, tan military boots and a green hat. Podschelne suffers from “severe” PTSD.”

“He could anywhere from Hackensack to Mahwah,” his daughter said on Facebook. “Military is all he knows so he would be in wooded areas or walking parks.”

Podschelne has wandered off in the past, but never for more than 10 hours, Northjersey.com reported. Stress is a trigger. The family was in the middle of a move and his daughter believes that could have caused him to wander off.

“He was excited, he was just trying to pack and consolidate every last thing. It seemed like he was really anticipating June 1,” their moving day,” his daughter told Northjersey.com. “And then he just never came home.”

Anyone who sees him should immediately contact local police or call 911.