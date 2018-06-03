News Closeup: Fallout from Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet; ageism in the U.S.

The reboot of Roseanne Barr’s sitcom was off to a great start with 18 million viewers tuning in the first week, but days ago ABC pulled the plug on the series after its star posted a racist tweet.

Marvin Scott speaks with noted psychotherapist Robi Ludwig about Roseanne’s racist rhetoric, the network’s reaction, the current climate in the U.S. regarding freedom of speech and its consequences, and the role social media plays.

Plus, a new movement aims to challenge the notions of aging and combat the problem of age discrimination in the workplace and in culture.

Marvin talks to Alice Fisher, founder and director of the Radical Age Movement, and Ashton Applewhite, author and activist, about what they are doing to help change attitudes and laws regarding aging.