Neighbor’s security camera shows men behind fatal Bronx stabbing

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police released surveillance footage of the men being sought in connection to a Bronx stabbing that left one man dead and another injured.

Ira Faulkner, 59, was fatally stabbed in the abdomen by a group of three people who entered the Intervale Avenue apartment building, police said. The men stole $70 and also stabbed Faulkner's 54-year-old roommate in the abdomen.

Police said the killers and the victims did not know one another

No arrests have been made.

A security camera in a neighboring building shows the three men behind the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).