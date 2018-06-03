× Authorities identify passengers onboard small plane that crashed off Long Island coast

AMAGANSETT, N.Y. — Police have identified the passengers that were on board a small aircraft that crashed off the coast of a Long Island beach.

Four people were aboard the Piper PA31 Navajo that crashed into the ocean shortly before 3 p.m., police said.

East Hampton Police identified the four occupants of the aircraft as Bernard and Bonnie Krupinski, both 70, William Maerov, 22, and the pilot, Jon Dollard, 47.

The privately owned aircraft failed to land at East Hampton Airport as expected, police said. Several agencies joined in the search after a debris field was located about 1.5 south of Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett.

Two bodies have been found, but their identity is being withheld pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s office, police said.

Extreme weather was reported in the East Hampton area around the time of the crash, according to police.

The plane lost communication with the airport shortly before the crash, authorities told PIX11.

Congressman Lee Zeldin expressed his condolences on the tragic loss of the four on board,

“It is devastating news to hear of the passing of Ben and Bonnie Krupinski, William Maerov, and Jon Dollard. I knew Ben and Bonnie well and was very saddened by the tragic news of their passing. They were a larger than life couple everyone knew, loved, and respected. They will be dearly missed by their family, friends, employees, and neighbors who adored them, their vision, love of flying, entrepreneurship, and devotion to the east end of Long Island. May all four Rest in Peace as Long Island prays for them and their loved ones at this time.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.