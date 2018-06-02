Man stabbed, 4 others slashed during brawl at Midtown bar

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — One man was stabbed and four others were slashed after a brawl broke out at a Manhattan bar early Saturday.

The incident happened around midnight at the Turtle Bay bar along Second Avenue and East 52nd Street when a dispute broke out between two men, police said.

The fight started after one man started to dance with the another man’s girlfriend, police sources said.

A brawl ensued and four others joined the fight, police said.

One man was stabbed and four others were slashed during the incident, according to police.

Three of the victims were taking to the hospital, including the stabbed man, who is in serious, but stable condition, police said.

The suspected stabber fled the scene.

