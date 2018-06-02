Beachgoers advised not to bathe in 63 Suffolk beaches due to potentially high bacteria levels

SUFFOLK COUNTY — The Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued an advisory against beachgoers bathing in over 60 beaches due to potentially high bacteria levels.
The advisory was issued based on the chance that the bacteria levels present may exceed New York State standards due to heavy rainfall earlier this week.
The department recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas.
The advisory is expected to be lifted Sunday morning unless sampling finds elevated bacterial numbers persisting.
LIST OF BEACHES
BABYLON
Amityville Village Beach
Tanner Park Beach
Venetian Shores Beach
BROOKHAVEN
Sound Beach POA West
Tides Beach
Beech Road Beach (NSBA)
Broadway Beach (NSBA)
Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA)
Shoreham Village Beach
Shoreham Beach
Corey Beach
Shirley Beach
Stony Brook Beach
Shoreham Shore Club Beach
Miller Place Park Beach
Scotts Beach
Woodhull Landing POA Beach
Bayberry Cove Beach
Bayview Beach
Grantland Beach
Indian Field Beach
Little Bay Beach
Soundview Beach Association Beach
Terraces on the Sound
EAST HAMPTON
Havens Beach
HUNTINGTON
Eagle Dock Community Beach
Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach
West Neck Beach
Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach
Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach
Gold Star Battalion Park Beach
Head of the Bay Club Beach
Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach
Baycrest Association Beach
Bay Hills Beach Association
Crescent Beach
Knollwood Beach Association Beach
Fleets Cove Beach
Centerport Beach
Huntington Beach Community Association Beach
Centerport Yacht Club Beach
Steers Beach
Asharoken Beach
Hobart Beach
Crab Meadow Beach
Wincoma Association Beach
Valley Grove Beach
Prices Bend Beach
ISLIP
West Islip Beach
Benjamins Beach
Islip Beach
East Islip Beach
West Oaks Recreation Club Beach
Brightwaters Village Beach
Bayport Beach
Sayville Marina Park Beach
Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach
SMITHTOWN
Callahans Beach
Short Beach
Nissequogue Point Beach
Long Beach
Schubert Beach
For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 852-5822, contact the Department’s Office of Ecology at 852-5760 during normal business hours, or visit Suffolk County Department of Health Services beach monitoring webpage.