Beachgoers advised not to bathe in 63 Suffolk beaches due to potentially high bacteria levels

SUFFOLK COUNTY — The Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued an advisory against beachgoers bathing in over 60 beaches due to potentially high bacteria levels.

The advisory was issued based on the chance that the bacteria levels present may exceed New York State standards due to heavy rainfall earlier this week.

The department recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas.

The advisory is expected to be lifted Sunday morning unless sampling finds elevated bacterial numbers persisting.

LIST OF BEACHES

BABYLON

Amityville Village Beach

Tanner Park Beach

Venetian Shores Beach

BROOKHAVEN

Sound Beach POA West

Tides Beach

Beech Road Beach (NSBA)

Broadway Beach (NSBA)

Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA)

Shoreham Village Beach

Shoreham Beach

Corey Beach

Shirley Beach

Stony Brook Beach

Shoreham Shore Club Beach

Miller Place Park Beach

Scotts Beach

Woodhull Landing POA Beach

Bayberry Cove Beach

Bayview Beach

Grantland Beach

Indian Field Beach

Little Bay Beach

Soundview Beach Association Beach

Terraces on the Sound

EAST HAMPTON

Havens Beach

HUNTINGTON

Eagle Dock Community Beach

Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach

West Neck Beach

Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach

Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach

Gold Star Battalion Park Beach

Head of the Bay Club Beach

Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach

Baycrest Association Beach

Bay Hills Beach Association

Crescent Beach

Knollwood Beach Association Beach

Fleets Cove Beach

Centerport Beach

Huntington Beach Community Association Beach

Centerport Yacht Club Beach

Steers Beach

Asharoken Beach

Hobart Beach

Crab Meadow Beach

Wincoma Association Beach

Valley Grove Beach

Prices Bend Beach

ISLIP

West Islip Beach

Benjamins Beach

Islip Beach

East Islip Beach

West Oaks Recreation Club Beach

Brightwaters Village Beach

Bayport Beach

Sayville Marina Park Beach

Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach

SMITHTOWN

Callahans Beach

Short Beach

Nissequogue Point Beach

Long Beach

Schubert Beach

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 852-5822, contact the Department’s Office of Ecology at 852-5760 during normal business hours, or visit Suffolk County Department of Health Services beach monitoring webpage.