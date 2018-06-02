Aircraft crashes off waters of Suffolk County beach: U.S. Coast Guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMAGANSETT, N.Y. — An small aircraft crashed into the ocean off near East Hamptons, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Authorities received a call around 2:51 p.m. about a downed aircraft off Indian Wells Beach on Amagansett .

At least four people were on board the Piper PA31 Navajo, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Two bodies were recovered by East Hampton Life Guard, officials told PIX11.

Several agencies are on scene searching for survivors, officicals said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates