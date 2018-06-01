The PIX11 Morning News is LIVE from Jersey City from 6-9 a.m. on Friday

JERSEY CITY, NJ — This Friday, we’re taking the PIX11 Morning Show on the road to zipcode 07306!

We’re off to Journal Square to experience this transportation hub during the rush of the morning commute.

Join us Friday morning to see performances from the Bollywood Funk dance troupe, celebrate National Donut Day, pick up PIX11 swag and hang out with the Morning News family.

Checking back with a Fuel My School winner: Last fall, we awarded the A. Harry Moore School with a $10,000 during our Fuel My School campaign. PIX11 checked in with the students during a special event in their life: prom.