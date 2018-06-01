Teen allegedly brags on Snapchat after fatally striking ‘some n—-r’ while driving

A man clearing debris from the road was fatally struck by a teenage driver who allegedly referred to the victim as “some n—-r” on Snapchat following the collision, local media reported.

Sherell Lewis Jr., 31, was fatally struck on Highway 171 on May 29, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said. He had pulled over to remove some wood building material from the roadway. Driver Matthew Martin, 18, stayed on the scene after the crash. He was not injured.

“Y’all i just hit a whole guy on the highway,” Martin allegedly posted on Snapchat, according to screenshots obtained by KPLC. “Some n—-r.”

Sheriff Craft’s office was contacted by several people about the social media posts. He called it “morally and socially unacceptable,” but noted the post didn’t violate any criminal code.

“I am appalled at the content of the social media messages that were posted after the incident,” he said. “This post is unacceptable and has no place in our society.”

Lewis owned Sonny Boyz Barber and Beauty, KPLC reported.

“He loved what he did,” his sister told KPLC. “That includes the barbery and touching people’s lives.”