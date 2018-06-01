Off-duty NYPD cadet arrested in car-into-coffee-shop crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — An off-duty NYPD cadet is under arrest for allegedly leaving the scene after he hit a car, sending it careening into a Brooklyn coffee shop, police said Friday.

Mark Acevedo, 23, faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

Acevedo allegedly hit a silver vehicle that then slammed through the front of The Civil Service Cafe on Nostrand Avenue in Bed-Stuy at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Four people were hurt, with two of them suffering serious injuries and the other two suffering minor injuries, fire officials said.

Witnesses told PIX11 News they saw a woman who appeared to be pinned beneath the car.

Video of the scene shows a sedan had driven onto the sidewalk and plowed through the front of the coffee shop. The shop's side wall appears to have been knocked onto the sidewalk, as well.

At the time, the driver of the silver car said he'd been hit before the crash.