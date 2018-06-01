NYC Council Speaker talks public housing, discount MetroCards, marijuana with PIX11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — City Council Speaker Corey Johnson was the guest on the Live “Monica Makes It Happen Show” on PIX11’s Facebook page this week.

“I am so honored to be on your show. You have been spreading the light on what needs to happen in public housing. I’m big fan of your reporting, and I’m excited you came to City Hall to have this conversation today,” said Speaker Johnson.

Speaker Johnson said he will continue to push for funding for public housing, affecting 400,000 people and fair fares, affecting 800,000 people.

“A Nyer would save about 750 dollars a year that’s a lot of money trying to make ends meet,” said Speaker Johnson in the red room at city hall.