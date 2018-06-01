NJ realty company’s lost sign ends up in France beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — A New Jersey Realty Company’s advertisement lost during Superstorm Sandy in 2012 was found washed up on a French beach.

Diane Turton Realtors, a company headquartered in Point Pleasant Beach, shared photos of the sandy sign on Facebook Wednesday.

The sign was lost from one of their waterfront listings during the storm.

Sixty-four-year-old Hannes Frank tells The New York Times that he sent an email to the realty company after he found the sign washed up near Bordeaux, France — almost 4,000 miles away.

The real estate company said having their sign wash up on a beach in France “truly proves that Diane Turton, Realtors is a global real estate company.”

Associated Press Contributed to this report.